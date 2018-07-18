Toronto reacts to blockbuster DeRozan trade

DeMar DeRozan has suited up for the Raptors for his entire basketball career but today the DeRozan era ends in Toronto.

Many Raptor fans are meeting the blockbuster trade, for San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green, with mixed emotions.

Although the Raptors have made it to the playoffs for five consecutive seasons they have never made it past the NBA Conference Finals leaving some fans looking for a major team shake-up. But is shipping DeRozan to the Spurs the right move?

Here’s how Toronto basketball fans are reacting to arguably the biggest deal in franchise history.