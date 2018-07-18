Mayor Tory ramps up social services to address gun violence

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Toronto Mayor John Tory speaks during a press conference regarding new tactics for the ongoing gun shootings in Toronto on July 18, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The mayor of Toronto says the city is working to provide more social services and job opportunities to at-risk youth to address a recent spike in shootings.
John Tory says there will be more job fairs in marginalized communities, and Toronto Community Housing will hire an additional 50 young people this summer.
The announcement comes less than a week after the mayor said $15 million from all three levels of government was earmarked for efforts to curb gun violence, including programs aimed at preventing youth from joining gangs.
Tory says various social services will see an influx of cash, as the city has applied for grants from the National Crime Prevention Funds and municipal funds will fill in the rest.
He says the city will also ramp up youth recreation programs in marginalized neighbourhoods.
Time to CHANGE. Tory talks too much. Only cares about TRANSIT.
@Adam Mussaji: That, and bike lanes.