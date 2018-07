Mayor Tory ramps up social services to address gun violence

The mayor of Toronto says the city is working to provide more social services and job opportunities to at-risk youth to address a recent spike in shootings.

John Tory says there will be more job fairs in marginalized communities, and Toronto Community Housing will hire an additional 50 young people this summer.

The announcement comes less than a week after the mayor said $15 million from all three levels of government was earmarked for efforts to curb gun violence, including programs aimed at preventing youth from joining gangs.

Tory says various social services will see an influx of cash, as the city has applied for grants from the National Crime Prevention Funds and municipal funds will fill in the rest.

He says the city will also ramp up youth recreation programs in marginalized neighbourhoods.

The city’s police chief said last week that the force was adding 200 frontline officers to the night shift over the summer in an effort to reduce gun violence.

