Toronto FC fans allegedly set fire to stands at Ottawa match

Last Updated Jul 19, 2018 at 12:06 am EDT

A shocking video that shows the stands at an Ottawa Fury FC vs. Toronto FC game on fire has circulated on social media.

Ottawa police say flares and fireworks were allegedly smuggled into the match by TFC supporters and were lit during the second half of the game.

The fires were quickly extinguished and no one was injured.

Officers are on the scene investigating the incident, but no one has been taken into custody.

 

