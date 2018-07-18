Raptors trade DeMar DeRozan to Spurs for Kawhi Leonard

First the head coach was shown the door. Now a franchise cornerstone is being shipped out.

The Toronto Raptors confirm they have acquired two-time NBA all-star forward Kawhi Leonard and guard Danny Green from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for guard DeMar DeRozan, centre Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round draft pick.

The blockbuster came just a couple months after Toronto fired head coach Dwane Casey and replaced him with former assistant Nick Nurse. The Raptors finished first in the Eastern Conference with a 59-23 record last season but were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the playoffs.

DeRozan, a four-time all-star swingman, has led the Raptors in scoring in each of the last five seasons. He was popular with fans and teammates during his nine-year run with the team, once famously declaring “I am Toronto.”

Leonard, meanwhile, spent seven years in San Antonio but appeared in only nine games last season due to a leg injury, described as right quadriceps tendinopathy. The Spurs listed the 27-year-old forward as out on their injury reports for much of the year, citing “injury management.”

If healthy, Leonard would give Toronto a bonafide superstar in a lineup that includes veterans like Kyle Lowry, Jonas Valanciunas and Serge Ibaka along with young talents like O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Delon Wright.

During the 2016-17 season, Leonard averaged a career-best 25.5 points a game and was third in the MVP voting.

The relationship between the two-time all-star and the Spurs was reportedly strained of late, leading to a trade request. Leonard can become a free agent next summer while DeRozan has three years left on his contract.

DeRozan was selected by Toronto with the ninth overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. He was a regular starter almost right away and soon became an anchor on the team, which has made five straight playoff appearances but been unable to get to the NBA Finals.

“No matter what…When I think of Toronto Raptors Basketball… I think of DeMar DeRozan…He deserves a statue,” former teammate DeMarre Carroll posted on Twitter.

DeRozan, a 28-year-old from Compton, Calif., posted some messages on his Instagram account early Wednesday morning that suggested he wasn’t expecting to be dealt.

“Be told one thing & the outcome another. Can’t trust em. Ain’t no loyalty in this game. Sell you out quick for a little bit of nothing… Soon you’ll understand … Don’t disturb,” he said.

Green, a 31-year-old shooting guard, started 60 games for the Spurs last year and is a three-point threat. He averaged 8.6 points per game last season and has spent most of his nine-year NBA career in San Antonio.

Poeltl, a 22-year-old centre, averaged 6.9 points and 4.8 rebounds as a key bench player for Toronto last season. The Austrian is entering his third NBA campaign.

With files from The Associated Press