Raptors, Spurs finalizing trade involving Leonard, DeRozan: report

The Toronto Raptors are close to completing a blockbuster trade with the San Antonio Spurs that would see Kawhi Leonard head north in exchange for a package including DeMar DeRozan, ESPN is reporting.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Chris Haynes are reporting that a deal could be completed as early as Wednesday, after the teams spent the last two weeks discussing the trade and different packages.

Wojnarowski tweeted that DeRozan was reportedly informed that he’s part of the trade by the Raptors president Masai Ujiri overnight.

For now, only DeRozan has been informed that he's in the trade, league sources tell ESPN. Toronto president Masai Ujiri informed DeRozan overnight, sources said. https://t.co/fghY7eTCWR — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2018

Toronto is close to a deal to acquire Spurs All-Star Kawhi Leonard, league sources tell @ChrisBHaynes and me. Trade package includes DeMar DeRozan, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2018

The report also states that neither Leonard nor DeRozan are “expressing enthusiasm” about the trade. According to Haynes, sources close to DeRozan have said that the Raptors brass met with their all-star guard in Las Vegas during Summer League and was told he would not be dealt.

Early morning Wednesday, DeRozan posted some vague messaging to his Instagram account that would suggest a trade could be imminent.

The notes began with: “Told one thing & the outcome another. Ain’t no loyalty in this game. Sell you out quick for a little bit of nothing …”

Leonard’s contract expires following next season, making him one of the biggest targets in the 2019 free-agent class.

DeMar DeRozan’s Insta story on Instagram, July 18, 2018. Image credit: instagram.com/demar_derozan/

