Play opening Thursday remembers Jon Lien, the 'whale man of Newfoundland'

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – The famous “whale man of Newfoundland” is being remembered in a new play opening in St. John’s this week.

“Between Breaths” follows scientist Jon Lien’s life, moving backwards from the period shortly before his death in 2010 to his first whale rescue in 1978.

Over the course of his career, Lien freed hundreds of whales from fishermen’s nets along the coast of Newfoundland, and was respected by environmentalists and fishermen alike for his work.

Playwright Robert Chafe interviewed Lien’s family, friends and colleagues to write the script.

Lien was awarded the Order of Canada in 2008 for his commitment to preserving the marine environment, shortly before he passed away from heart complications.

The play premieres this weeked in St. John’s, but Chafe and his theatre company Artistic Fraud of Newfoundland hope to bring the show beyond Atlantic Canada after its initial run.