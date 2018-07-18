Loading articles...

Motorcyclist in hospital after bike hits a tree in Oakville

A motorcyclist is in hospital after his bike left the road and hit a tree in Oakville on July 17, 2018. CITYNEWS

A motorcyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Oakville.

Police were called to River Oaks Boulevard East, near Trafalgar Road and Upper Middle Road East, around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said the motorcycle, for an unknown reason, left the roadway. The vehicle then struck a tree.

The area was closed while police investigated. It has since reopened.

||
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies