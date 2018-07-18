Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 18, 2018 9:57 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 18, 2018 at 10:40 am EDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City-area woman has been charged with letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter.
Twenty-five-year-old Azzie Watson, of Independence, was charged Tuesday with child abuse and endangerment. Bond is set at $75,000. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.
WDAF-TV reports that court documents say Watson’s boyfriend recorded Watson talking about repeatedly taking her daughter to a house where her daughter was raped about five times. She says on the recording that she watched.
Police were given the recording last month while responding to a rape report at a hospital. Court documents say Watson told detectives that what she said in the recording was a lie because she was scared of her boyfriend. Watson also said she didn’t know how her daughter contracted a sexually transmitted disease.
