Man wanted for arson in Old City Hall fire identified

Toronto police have identified the man wanted for arson in the fires deliberately set at Old City Hall.

Police say three separate fires were deliberately set within an office, causing an estimated $100,000 in damage on Monday night.

Toronto Fire Division Chief Larry Cocco says a mitigation strategy is underway by the Ministry of the Attorney General, who was the leaseholder of the office where the fires were set.

No injuries were reported.

George Powers, 48, of Toronto is wanted for break and enter, arson and failure to comply with probation.

Police say he is believed to be violent and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.