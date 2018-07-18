Man charged after allegedly 'clotheslining' motorcyclist in Toronto

A 45-year-old Toronto man is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking a motorcyclist by stretching a wire in his path.

Toronto police say the incident took place in the downtown core early Friday, when the suspect allegedly found a pile of wire attached to a pole.

Police allege the man stretched the wire across the road near a busy downtown intersection, then tightened the wire as the motorcyclist approached.

They say the was “clotheslined” off his bike.

Police did not say whether the motorcyclist was injured.

The suspect is charged with one count each of assault with a weapon and mischief endangering life.