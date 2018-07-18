Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
German court rejects challenges to broadcasting fee system
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 18, 2018 5:44 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 18, 2018 at 6:00 am EDT
BERLIN – Germany’s highest court has rejected complaints against a fee paid by all households to finance the country’s public broadcasters, though it found fault with a minor aspect of the system.
Germany’s long-standing fee system was tweaked in 2013 to make all households pay it, regardless of how many people live there or whether there is a television or radio. Previously, it depended on the number of devices in a household.
The fee currently stands at 17.50 euros (about $20.50) per month.
A series of suits filed to the Federal constitutional Court assailed various aspects of the new system. Presiding judge Ferdinand Kirchhof said Wednesday that it is largely in line with the constitution, but the court said people who have second homes shouldn’t have to pay twice.
