Loading articles...

Man killed in crash between motorcycle, pickup truck in York Region

Last Updated Jul 18, 2018 at 2:33 pm EDT

A York Regional Police badge is shown in a 2014 file photo. CITYNEWS

York regional police say a 25-year-old man has died in a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck in East Gwillimbury.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle, a Newmarket man, died at the scene, while the 23-year-old driver of the pickup wasn’t injured.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision on Tuesday afternoon to contact police.

They say the investigation is ongoing and police have been trying to determine the directions the vehicles were travelling prior to the crash.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies