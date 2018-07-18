Driver run over after 2-vehicle crash near Queen and John

Toronto police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a crash was followed by an altercation downtown, leaving another driver with possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police say around 3 a.m. Wednesday, a Honda pickup truck and a Jeep were involved in a minor crash at John Street near Stephanie Street, north of Queen Street West.

The crash led to an altercation that resulted in the driver of the Honda being run over by the Jeep. The driver of the Jeep fled the scene.

The driver of the pickup, who is a man in his 30s, was rushed to hospital.

There is no description of the suspect at this time.

Police looking for Jeep after hit & run on John St north of Queen around 3am. Jeep & black pickup truck in video got into minor collision which led to altercation that resulted in driver of pickup being run over by Jeep which fled. Injured male critical. pic.twitter.com/5EyrXGxXpf — carl hanstke (@carl680) July 18, 2018

With files from Carl Hanstke