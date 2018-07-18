Man stabbed at apartment near Danforth and Warden

A man is in hospital after an altercation broke out at an apartment building in the Danforth Road and Warden Avenue area.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Burnhill Road just after 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Paramedics said the victim, believed to be in his 30s, was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening stab wounds.

There has been no word on suspects.

Police continue to investigate.