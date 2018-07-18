AP Source: Dodgers land All-Star Machado from Orioles

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the Manny Machado sweepstakes, garnering the prized All-Star shortstop from the Baltimore Orioles in a trade Wednesday night.

A person with knowledge of the deal confirmed the trade to The Associated Press. Another person with knowledge of the trade said the Orioles will receive five prospects: outfielder Yusniel Diaz, right-hander Dean Kremer, third baseman Rylan Bannon, righty Zach Pop and third baseman Breyvic Valera. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been announced.

Machado, a power-hitter with extraordinary fielding skills, greatly improves the Dodgers’ chances of reaching the World Series for a second consecutive year. He led Baltimore in batting average (.315), home runs (24) and RBIs (65).

Machado is expected to be introduced in Milwaukee on Friday before the Dodgers open a series against the Brewers.

Machado’s contract expires at the end of the season, and the last-place Orioles decided against negotiating an expensive, multi-year extension because they have too many holes as the team moves into a rebuilding mode.

Though only a summer rental, Machado was coveted by a variety of contenders, including Philadelphia, Milwaukee, the Chicago Cubs and Arizona, currently a half-game behind the first-place Dodgers in the NL West.

Los Angeles gets a four-time AL All-Star with two Gold Gloves who has 129 homers over the last 3 1/2 seasons. Machado was drafted third overall by the Orioles in 2010, made his big league debut in 2012 and spent his entire major league career in Baltimore.

The Dodgers are filling a gaping hole at shortstop created by the loss of Corey Seager, who underwent Tommy John surgery in May.

And Machado moves from a cellar-dweller to a division-leading club in the middle of a pennant race. Not only that, but Machado likely gets to stay at shortstop, the position he manned this year after previously playing third base for Baltimore.

“I love playing short. I mean, I love it,” Machado said last week. “I’m more excited playing shortstop than I’ve ever been. I’m more into the game. This is where I’ve always wanted to be, this is what brings the best player out of me.”

The top acquisition for the Orioles in the deal is Diaz, a 21-year-old outfielder in Double-A. Diaz hit two home runs in the All-Star Futures Game last weekend. He’s hitting .314 with a .905 OPS with six homers, 30 RBIs and 36 runs scored this season.

AP Sports Writer Beth Harris contributed.

