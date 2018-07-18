10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP WALKS BACK POSITION ON US INTELLIGENCE

The U.S. president contends his summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin was a “great success” and backs off earlier remarks undermining U.S. intelligence agencies.

2. TRUMP TAKES ‘AMERICA FIRST’ TO UNSEEN LEVELS

The president’s tumultuous trip across Europe, historians say, smashed the conventions of American leaders on the world stage.

3. THE CURIOUS PATH A SIBERIAN TOOK TO ALLEGED SPYHOOD IN US

Maria Butina appeared to have a budding political career in her remote Russian hometown before she left to pursue her passion for gun rights — and, prosecutors say, to be a covert agent in the U.S.

4. ALABAMA LAWMAKER WINS RUNOFF TURNING ON LOYALTY TO TRUMP

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby fights through the fallout from her years-old criticism of the then-presidential candidate to defeat Democrat-turned-Republican Bobby Bright.

5. SOCCER TEAM RESCUED FROM CAVE EXPECTED TO LEAVE HOSPITAL

The youth soccer teammates rescued from a flooded complex in Thailand are expected to speak about their ordeal with doctors and psychologists present.

6. ELON MUSK APOLOGIZES FOR CALLING RESCUE DIVER A PEDOPHILE

In a series of tweets, the Tesla CEO says he’d “spoken in anger” after Vern Unsworth accused Musk of orchestrating a “PR stunt” by sending a small sub to help rescue a Thai youth soccer team.

7. ‘IT IS IMPORTANT THAT PEOPLE FOCUS ON THE LESSONS’

Three officials who played key roles in combating the 2008 financial crisis say they worry that the lessons from the banking system’s near-collapse a decade ago may be forgotten.

8. WHAT JAMES COMEY IS URGING

Declaring that “history has its eyes on us,” the fired FBI director — dismayed by Trump’s summit with Putin — is urging voters to support Democrats in midterm elections.

9. COMIC-CON WITHOUT MARVEL, HBO GIVES OTHERS A CHANCE TO POP

Over 130,000 pop culture devotees are descending on San Diego for the annual comic book convention and corporate sponsors are vying for their attention — and money.

10. ALL-STAR GAME AN ALL-OR-NOTHING AFFAIR

There were a record 10 home runs — including the go-ahead blast by MVP Alex Bergman of Houston — and 25 strikeouts as the American League outlasted the National League 8-6.