Toronto officer suspended after telling public about unspecified threat

A Toronto police officer has been suspended with pay after allegedly sharing unofficial information with the public about an unconfirmed threat last week.

On Thursday, information about a “potential risk” in the GTA led to an increased police presence near the CN Tower, Rogers Centre and Ripley’s Aquarium, all of which remained open.

Police would not specify what information they had received, or what their officers were looking for, but said the situation and their response were relatively common occurrences.

They insisted the public should not avoid any of the city’s attractions, prompting confusion among some and anxiety in others.

MEMO LEAKED TO MEDIA

Multiple media outlets reported they had obtained a leaked internal Toronto police memo that stated officers had received “credible information regarding a potential vehicle ramming attack in the area of the CN Tower.”

Police declined to comment on the contents of that memo, but said it was a “draft operational plan” that was never approved.

A police source said the professional standards branch is investigating who released the internal memo to the media.

It’s unclear whether it’s the same officer who shared the information with the public.