Two men injured in Scarborough shooting

Toronto police say two people have been injured after a shooting in Scarborough.

Officers were called to Parkwoods Village and Combermere Drives just after 5:30 p.m.

Once on the scene, police found 2 men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At least two people have been taken into custody in connection to the incident. Police say it may have occurred in a building nearby.

Officers say there is no danger to the public.