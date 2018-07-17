Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Man charged in Toronto subway homicide case appears in court
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 17, 2018 10:08 am EDT
John Reszetnik, 57, appears in a courtroom in College Park in Toronto on June 19, 2018. He is accused of pushing another man to his death in the TTC subway. CITYNEWS/Marianne Boucher
A man accused of pushing a 73-year-old man in front of a Toronto subway train has had his case put over for a month during a brief video court appearance.
John Reszetnik is charged with first-degree murder in the death Yosuke Hayahara.
Crown attorney Sean Doyle told the court his office has turned some evidence over to the defence and expects to have the rest of it submitted before the case returns to court on Aug. 14.
Reszetnik, unshaven and wearing a white sleeveless shirt, appeared by video from a Toronto jail, and spoke briefly with his lawyer.
Police allege Hayahara was hit and killed by a train on June 18 after Reszetnik shoved him off the platform at Bloor-Yonge station, where two of the city’s primary transit lines connect.
Investigators have said they do not believe the two men knew each other or had any interaction with each other before the incident.
