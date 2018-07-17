Toronto police suspend officer after alleged leak during 'potential risk' probe

TORONTO – Toronto police say they have suspended an officer for allegedly leaking information regarding a “potential risk” to public safety that was investigated last week.

The force has said uncorroborated information about a potential risk in the Greater Toronto Area led them to increase their presence in the downtown core on Thursday, but also said the public didn’t need to avoid the area.

Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says the officer who has been suspended with pay is accused of sharing information about last week’s situation with a “private sector partner” of the Toronto police.

She says the professional standards unit is still investigating and that, as part of standard procedure, the officer’s name will not be released unless investigators decide he should face a police tribunal.

Gray says a separate professional standards investigation is being conducted into the leak of a draft memo on Thursday that said officers had received “credible information regarding a potential vehicle ramming attack in the area of the CN Tower.”

Gray had said that memo was never approved for release and that police had given the public all the accurate information they had on the case.