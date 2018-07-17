Potentially toxic algae found in Humber Bay East

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has issued a warning about the presence of a potentially toxic algae along the waterfront in Etobicoke.

In a press release on Tuesday, TPH said the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks has confirmed the presence of blue-green algae blooms at the mouth of Mimico Creek and Humber Bay Park East.

Blue-green algae called Cyanobacteria range in colour from olive-green to red and naturally occur in ponds, rivers or streams.

TPH says it’s easy to spot – blooms often form a large mass or scum on the surface of the water. It should be avoided because it can make you sick — some species of the algae can potentially produce toxins which are harmful to humans and animals.

Drinking or coming into contact with water that has sufficient amounts of the algae in it can cause headaches, fever, diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea or vomiting, skin rashes and mucous membrane irritation.

Beaches in the area are not regularly monitored for water quality and are not supervised by lifeguards. TPH says residents should be careful and take precautions for themselves and their pets when they visit this part of Toronto’s waterfront. They add that it’s best to stay out of the water at the mouth of Mimico Creek.

If you do come into contact with the water and are exposed to blue-green algae, wash yourself with clean water as soon as possible. If you feel any symptoms, contact a health care provider.