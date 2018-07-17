Toronto musicians in the running for Polaris Music Prize

Toronto artists Alvvays, Weaves, Daniel Caesar and American expat Meg Remy, a.k.a. U.S. Girls, are all on the short list for the Polaris Music Prize, which was announced Tuesday.

The $50,000 prize is especially meaningful for musicians as their album is judged solely on artistic merit and not on genre or album sales.

The other artists on the short list each receive $3,000.

Here are the 10 albums that made the list.

Alvvays – Antisocialites

Jean-Michel Blais – Dans ma main

Daniel Caesar – Freudian

Jeremy Dutcher – Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa

Pierre Kwenders – MAKANDA at the End of Space, the Beginning of Time

Hubert Lenoir – Darlène

Partner – In Search Of Lost Time

Snotty Nose Rez Kids – The Average Savage

U.S. Girls – In a Poem Unlimited

Weaves – Wide Open

The albums are selected by a jury of journalists, broadcasters and bloggers from across the country.

Past winners include Feist (2012), Buffy Sainte-Marie (2015) and Arcade Fire (2011).

The award will be handed out Sept. 17 at The Carlu in Toronto.

