Doug Ford to announce inquiry into former Liberal government's spending

Ontario Premier Doug Ford applauds as Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell delivers the speech from the throne to open the new legislative session at the Ontario Legislature at Queen's Park in Toronto on June 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Ontario’s new Progressive Conservative government is expected to announce details Tuesday of an inquiry into the previous Liberal government’s spending.
The Canadian Press has learned that Premier Doug Ford will announce the Commission of Inquiry that will look at the provincial deficit and come up with ways to address it.
Ford is expected to name the person who will head the three-member panel.
He is also expected to issue a request for proposals for a value-for-money audit of the government books.
The premier pledged that the commission of inquiry would build on the work of the province’s auditor general, who has been critical of government accounting standards that she said understate its deficits by billions.
Ford will make the announcements Tuesday afternoon with Finance Minister Vic Fedeli and Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy.