One man seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Brampton

Peel regional police squad car. CITYNEWS

Peel police say one man has been seriously injured after a collision in Brampton.

Officers were just around 10:15 p.m. to Bonnie Braes Drive and Chinguacousy Road after a motorcycle collided with a car.

Peel paramedics tell 680NEWS one man has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police are on the scene investigating the cause of the crash.

 

