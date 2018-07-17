Lions must play 'four quarters of solid football' to win: Elimimian

SURREY, B.C. – There was a bit of divine intervention at play in the B.C. Lions’ come-from-behind win last weekend, but the team can’t count on that happening every week, says coach Wally Buono.

“The Good Lord blessed us on Saturday. I don’t think he’s going to be doing that every week,” Buono said Monday.

Instead, the Lions need focus and consistency to build on the win and rack up more victories going forward, said two of the team’s defensive stars.

B.C. (2-2) was down 17-0 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2-3) at the half Saturday, but held on to win 20-17, thanks in part to a trio of interceptions.

Those picks, plus two huge third-down stops, gave the Leos momentum and took the wind out of Winnipeg’s sails, said B.C.’s all-star linebacker Solomon Elimimian.

Elimimian said the second-half comeback helped prove to some of the younger players that anything can happen in the CFL.

“Things can change really fast, as we found out on Saturday night. If there’s a minute left, you’re still in it,” he said.

Elimimian said the Lions made mistakes in Saturday’s game, especially in the first half, but the defence was resilient.

“There’s obviously some things we can improve, things we can get better at. And just encouraging the guys that, you know, we play four quarters of solid football, good things are going to happen,” he said.

The 31-year-old made four tackles against Winnipeg and now has 26 for the year, fourth in the league behind Bombers Adam Bighill and Jovan Santos-Knox, and Montreal’s Chris Ackie.

Lions defensive end Odell Willis, who had two tackles and two sacks in Saturday’s match up, said the team didn’t make any tactical or lineup changes between the first and second half.

“We just focused in on what the game plan was and we executed,” he said.

“It’s just all about focus. And when you focus in a little bit harder on what you have to do, the job gets done.”

This is Willis’ first season with the Lions, following five years in Edmonton, plus stints in Saskatchewan, Winnipeg and Calgary.

The two-time Grey Cup champ said he’s doing everything he can to help them win and isn’t having trouble transitioning to his new team.

“It’s the same Xs and Os. The only thing that’s different is that teams just draw the lines different,” he said.

The Lions will take on the Redblacks (2-2) in Ottawa on Friday. Elamimian said B.C. will need to be consistent and shut down Ottawa’s efficent offence to win.

Redblacks quarterback Trevor Harris has thrown for 915 yards in four games this season, while running back William Powell has rushed for 372.

“They want to move the ball. They get a lot of plays in. For us, it’s all about understanding the situation, playing fast and playing physical,” Elamimian said.

He added the Lions will also need to eliminate some mistakes, especially those that lead to big plays, and avoid taking unnecessary penalties and missing tackles.

“We haven’t been too good so far this year,” he said. “But with new pieces, things are to be expected. Just keep improving, right?”