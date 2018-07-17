Human remains found almost daily during dig of Mallory property linked to McArthur

After nearly two weeks of excavation, the search of a Leaside property connected to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur has unearthed more gruesome discoveries.

Toronto police confirm that crews have found human remains virtually every single day since returning to the home on Mallory Crescent on July 5.

Forensic anthropologists were brought in to assist Toronto police in sifting through buckets of soil that were carried up from a ravine right behind the home and sorted by hand.

Police said the remains were sometimes as small as bone fragments or teeth.

Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga, with the Toronto police homicide unit, first announced remains had been located at the excavation site one day after returning to the property.

At the time he said it was too early to tell if the remains belonged to one of the previously identified victims, someone else or even multiple people. He said identification could take “days, weeks or months” depending on the method of identification used.

The Leaside property has been a focal point of the investigation for several months.

At the start of the year the remains of seven men, believed to be killed by McArthur, were located in planters that were stored on the property.

After weeks of intensive investigation, police cleared the property in February.

Officials conducted searches at 100 properties linked to McArthur, who worked as a landscaper. No evidence of human remains were found at any of those properties.

They then returned to the Mallory property after cadaver dogs indicated possible locations to excavate.

Police said the excavation officially wrapped up on Friday.

McArthur is facing eight charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Abdulbasir Faizi, Skandaraj Navaratnam and Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.

Most of the men had connections to Toronto’s Gay Village.