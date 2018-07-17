Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Duke Williams, Travis Lulay, Micah Johnson named CFL top performers for Week 5
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 17, 2018 11:30 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 17, 2018 at 12:00 pm EDT
TORONTO – Edmonton receiver D’Haquille (Duke) Williams, B.C. quarterback Travis Lulay and Calgary defensive lineman Micah Johnson are the top performers for Week 5 of the CFL season.
Williams had 123 receiving yards and a crucial touchdown in Edmonton’s 16-15 win over visiting Toronto on Friday. The former Auburn Tiger capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive in the third quarter with an 11-yard TD reception.
In his first start of the season, Lulay orchestrated the Lions’ 20-17 comeback win over visiting Winnipeg. Lulay went 28-for-41 and threw for 326 yards and one touchdown as B.C. came back from a 17-0 deficit.
Johnson had three sacks and two forced fumbles as the Stampeders improved to 5-0 with a 27-3 rout at Ottawa on Thursday.
