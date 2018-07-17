Loading articles...

Driver injured after car goes airborne over 40 foot shaft in Milton

Last Updated Jul 17, 2018 at 4:37 pm EDT

Halton police say a driver is in serious condition after going airborne over a feedermain in Milton. HANDOUT/Halton Regional Police

Halton police say a driver was seriously injured after their car went airborne over a shaft under construction in Milton.

Officers were called this morning to the Trafalgar Road Water Feedermain which is currently under construction.

A car somehow entered the construction zone, went airborne over the 40 foot (12 metre) drop and came to rest on the edge of the shaft.

The driver is in serious, but stable condition in hospital.

