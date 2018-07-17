Bullying, harassment, gender bias tolerated at MUN medical school: report

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – A new report says a culture of bullying and harassment has been tolerated at Memorial University’s faculty of medicine in St. John’s, N.L.

Investigator Sandra LeFort, a professor emerita of the university’s school of nursing, talked to 66 people in total, taking testimonials from students, faculty and staff.

Her report, dated May 1, included comments from students who said they witnessed or faced sexist remarks, intimidation, harassment and gender bias from peers and physicians in the faculty.

Margaret Steele, dean of the faculty of medicine, requested the review last November after expressing concern over allegations of bullying and sexual harassment within the faculty.

LeFort made 39 recommendations in the report, including the establishment of an equity office to deal with harassment complaints.

She says she found the school generally a positive environment, but detected an overall culture of tolerance for the bullying behaviour of a few individuals.