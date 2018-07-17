The Big Story: When everything goes to Helsinki

When Donald Trump stood with Vladimir Putin and refused to blame the Russian leader for meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, it wasn’t just his adversaries crying foul. A line had been crossed — even with some of his most prominent supporters.

Is this Trump fiasco different than the rest? Or will this soon be just another memory, replaced by a fresh outrage?

In today’s “Big Story” podcast, Maclean’s columnist Scott Gilmore says this one will be a chapter in the history books.

“It was an unbelievable display, where the president not only did not criticize Putin for the invasion of Ukraine, for cyberattacks against Western countries, for the nerve agent attack in the United Kingdom… for the attack on the American election. Instead, President Trump used the press conference to defend Moscow, to defend Putin.”

You can hear the full episode and subscribe to The Big Story podcast on iTunes or Google Play.

You can also hear it online at thebigstorypodcast.ca.