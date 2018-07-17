B.C. Lions all-star linebacker Solomon Elimimian placed on injured list

SURREY, B.C. – An injury has sidelined B.C. Lions star linebacker Solomon Elimimian.

A spokesman for the team says Elimimian will be placed on the CFL’s six-game injured list on Tuesday.

No details about the injury have been released.

The news comes just one day after the Lions said starting running back Jeremiah Johnson was doubtful for Friday’s game in Ottawa against the Redblacks because of an ankle injury.

Elimimian made four tackles for the Lions in their 20-17 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday.

The four-time all star now has 26 tackles for the season, fourth in the league behind Bombers Adam Bighill and Jovan Santos-Knox, and Montreal’s Chris Ackie.

The 31-year-old is in his ninth year with the Lions, and has racked up numerous honours, including the CFL’s most outstanding player award in 2014, the top defensive player nod in 2014 and 2016 and the top rookie trophy in 2010.

Players are on the six-game injured list are eligible to return after four weeks.