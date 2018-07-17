Toronto man facing charges in 401 crash, 17-month-old baby in critical condition

Provincial police say one man has been charged after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 Eastbound near Leslie Street early Monday morning.

A single SUV with one occupant, another vehicle with three occupants and a car with a family of five were involved in what is being investigated as a road rage incident.

Paramedics said they transported two adults and three children to hospital.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the 17-month-old baby remains in critical condition.

The other four suffered with minor injuries.

A 59-year-old man from Toronto is facing two charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and will appear in court on Wednesday.