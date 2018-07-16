Truck hits bus carrying wedding party, killing 15 Pakistanis

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police officers and volunteers inspect the wreckage of a vehicular accident in Matiarai, near Hyderabad, Pakistan, Monday, July 16, 2018. Police say a trailer truck collided with a parked passenger bus carrying wedding guests on a busy highway near the southern city of Hyderabad, killing over a dozen people. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih)
KARACHI, Pakistan – Pakistani police say a trailer truck has hit a parked passenger bus carrying wedding guests on a busy highway near the southern city of Hyderabad, killing at least 15 people.
The accident took place before dawn Monday in the town of Matiarai in southern Sindh province.
Local police official Mohammad Tahir says 17 people were injured in the crash and some were in critical condition.
He said the negligence of the truck’s driver appears to have been the cause of the crash.
TV footage showed badly damaged bus and ambulances transporting bodies and injured to hospitals.
Road accidents are common in Pakistan, where highways and many roads are poorly maintained and traffic laws are widely ignored.