Toronto board of health to consider report recommending drug decriminalization

A man prepares heroin he bought on the street to be injected at the Insite safe injection clinic in Vancouver on May 11, 2011. Drug users trying to quit heroin are gathered for a meeting in Vancouver with one mission in mind: to support each other through the struggles of a reformulated treatment drug they say hasn't worked and has instead contributed to the opioid epidemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Toronto’s board of health is set to decide today whether it will call on the federal government to decriminalize all drugs for personal use.
Dr. Eileen de Villa’s report recommends the board of health call on the federal government to “decriminalize the possession of all drugs for personal use, and scale up prevention, harm reduction and treatment services.”
De Villa says the report was triggered by the ongoing opioid problem that has swept the country.
In 2017, there were 303 opioid overdose related deaths in Toronto, which the report says marks a 63 per cent increase compared to the previous year.
Health Canada says the government is not currently looking at decriminalizing or legalizing all drugs.