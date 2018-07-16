Putin says Trump brought up election meddling at Helsinki summit

After a summit in Helsinki on Sunday, Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin addressed reporters in a joint news conference in Finland on Monday

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the “so-called Russian interference” in the U.S. 2016 presidential election was brought up by Trump during their summit.

Putin said: “I had to repeat that the Russian state never interfered, and does not plan to interfere in internal American electoral process.”

In general, he said, the talks with Trump took place in an “open and businesslike atmosphere” and he characterized them as “successful and useful.”

Trump said in a statement that he directly addressed meddling by Russia in the 2016 U.S. election with Putin. But the U.S. president is not condemning Moscow’s conduct publicly.

Trump said that his message was “best delivered in person.” He says he “spent a great deal of time” talking about election meddling and Putin feels strongly about it and “has an interesting idea.”

The president did not elaborate on Putin’s idea.

Trump added that the Russia investigation has been a “disaster” for the United States and has kept America and Russia “separated.” He reiterated that there was “no collusion” between his campaign and the Russian government.

Trump says he ran a “clean campaign” and he beat his Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton “easily.” The president says it’s a “shame” there is a cloud over his administration. He says he ran a “brilliant campaign and that’s why I’m president.”

Putin is pushing back against claims that his government interfered in the U.S. election. He says there’s “no evidence when it comes to the actual facts.”

The summit comes days after the U.S. indictment of 12 alleged Russian military intelligence agents for sophisticated hacking in the 2016 election.