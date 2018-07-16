Protesters camped outside Saskatchewan legislature taking province to court

REGINA – Protesters camped outside the Saskatchewan legislature say they are taking the government to court.

Lawyer Dan LeBlanc says six people were arrested illegally in June when the Regina police enforced an eviction order.

The six people were never charged and the camp was set up again several days later.

LeBlanc says the protesters aren’t asking for money, but want the court to rule that the arrests were illegal.

The camp was set up in February to protest racial injustice and the disproportionate number of Indigenous children apprehended by child-welfare workers.

The government and the Provincial Capital Commission have called for the removal of the teepees because bylaws prohibit overnight camping and burning combustibles in the park.

LeBlanc says people have a right to express themselves through peaceful protest.