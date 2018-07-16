Loading articles...

Police ID victim in Oakville shooting, say attack was targeted

Last Updated Jul 16, 2018 at 9:47 pm EDT

Halton regional police say they've identified the 19-year-old man killed last week in a shooting in Oakville, Ont as Keegan Parkinson.

Police say Keegan Parkinson of Oakville was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting late last Friday night.

Investigators said at the time that the shooting appeared to have been a targeted attack.

Police had said they were looking for two male suspects in their late teens or early 20s.

However, investigators said in a release Monday they were releasing no suspect information.

