Owner says service dog died following stay at PetSmart

A weeklong vacation turned into every pet owner’s nightmare for a Toronto man who boarded his service dog at a local pet hotel.

Corey Dixon chose to leave his cardiac alert dog Aspen in the care of a PetSmart location in Etobicoke for a week while he was visiting Muskoka.

When he returned to pick her up, he says he found her much worse for wear – shaking, drooling, covered in vomit and clearly very sick. The dog had also lost almost 10 pounds.

Dixon rushed her to an emergency veterinary hospital where she was later placed in the ICU for critical care. Vets were unable to treat her ailments and a week later, Aspen had to be put down.

Dixon says they were never notified that Aspen was ill, despite regular phone calls to check in on her welfare. Further, he says he was told an on-call vet was available should an animal fall sick in PetSmart’s care but was never called.

PetSmart agreed to refund the amounts paid for Aspen’s stay as well as pay $5000 in vet bills — an amount that does not entirely cover the costs of her treatment.

But Aspen’s loss hit’s far deeper for Dixon, who has battled both mental and physical health issues for the better part of his life. He also suffered a life-altering accident in 2016 when he slipped and fell off a cliff at Albion Falls. While he made a remarkable recovery, Dixon still battles health issues related to the accident.

Dixon also lives with a heart condition that can cause him to faint without warning. Aspen was his service dog that was trained to alert passersby if he suddenly lost consciousness. Dixon says she saved his life more than once.

He believes PetSmart was negligent in their care of Aspen and says she was perfectly healthy and energetic when he left her with them. PetSmart says Aspen’s condition did not develop while at their facilities.

In an email statement PetSmart says “The treating veterinarian reported the cause of death as a pre-existing autoimmune disease called Myasthenia Gravis, an illness completely unrelated to Aspen’s stay at PetSmart. We’ll continue to stay in contact with the pet parent during this difficult time.”

However, Dixon says there is no medical confirmation that Aspen suffered from the condition. Vets only told Dixon his dog died of severe pneumonia, but test results are still pending.

How are pet boarding facilities held accountable?

Aspen’s death calls into question the regulation and oversight of pet boarding facilities and how they are held accountable for the welfare of the beloved family companions.

Ottawa amended it’s licensing bylaw in April, 2013 to include kennels and similar boarding facilities in its purview.

It states the number of cats or dogs that are allowed to be boarded, raised, trained or bred in each type of facility.

It also has an animal-care and control bylaw that says “no more than a combined total of five dogs and cats, with a maximum of three dogs, over the age of 20 weeks may be boarded, raised or trained for any period of time unless a kennel license has been obtained.”

Toronto currently does not require pet boarding businesses like kennels to have a municipal license and they are not governed by any by-laws specific to them.

In order to provide thoroughly researched guidelines, The Canadian Veterinary Medical Association released the Code of Practice for Canadian Kennel Operations in 2007 and updated it again in 2018. It’s designed as an educational tool for breeders, kennel operators, veterinarians as well as legislative bodies that may want to create laws around the breeding and keeping of dogs.

It covers topics like record-keeping and sanitation as well as provision of food, water and veterinary medical care.