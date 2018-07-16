Opposition MPs push for urgent summer study of asylum seekers surge

OTTAWA – Opposition MPs are putting pressure on the Liberal government to agree to an urgent summer committee study of the simmering asylum seekers issue.

Members of the House of Commons immigration committee are meeting this afternoon to consider the proposal.

They are expected to vote shortly on whether to delve into the issue in the next few weeks.

According to new numbers released Friday, the RCMP intercepted 1,263 people at the border in June, which is down from 1,869 in May.

However, in April, the Mounties intercepted 2,560 people at the border.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel and the NDP’s Jenny Kwan are calling on the committee to hold two meetings this summer in hopes of learning more about federal plans to deal with the influx of border crossers.