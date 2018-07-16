Mother of children shot in playground calls for better education and community support programs

The mother of two young girls hit by stray bullets at an east Toronto playground last month says the city needs better education and community support programs, not more police, to curb gun violence.

Stacey King addressed Toronto’s Board of Health today as it discussed an ongoing research initiative on community violence, begun in March.

King says her five- and nine-year-old daughters, who underwent surgery for their gunshot wounds, are still traumatized by the experienced.

She says children should be taught about gun violence, bullying and mental health issues beginning in Grade 3, and that mentorship and job opportunities could help keep young people from turning to violent crime.

The research being conducted by the city examines the extent to which people who live in the city are exposed to community violence and how it affects their mental and physical health.

City staff say the project, expected to be completed in 2019, will also seek out “effective evidence-informed interventions” to mitigate community violence and its health effects.