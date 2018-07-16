Markets Right Now: Banks lead US stocks slightly higher

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by banks and retailers, adding the market’s gains over the past two weeks.

Bank of America rose 1.5 per cent early Monday after reporting solid results for the second quarter, and Deutsche Bank jumped 7.4 per cent after saying its earnings in the current quarter will be stronger than expected.

Arconic, which makes aluminum products, soared 10.8 per cent after the Wall Street Journal reported that a private equity firm might buy the company.

The S&P 500 index rose half a point to 2,801.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 14 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 25,0333. The Nasdaq composite added 11 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 7,838.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.86 per cent.