Man, 44, charged in Toronto woman's murder

Toronto police have charged a 44-year-old man in the death of a Toronto woman back on July 5.

Officers were called to a home in the Pharmacy Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East just after 9 a.m.

They arrived to find a woman with no vital signs. She was rushed to hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Carolyn Campbell.

A post-mortem examination has been conducted, but investigators are not releasing her cause of the death.

Josiph Cardle of Toronto is facing one charge of second-degree murder.

He will appear in court on Tuesday.