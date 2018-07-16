Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Man, 44, charged in Toronto woman's murder
by News Staff
Posted Jul 16, 2018 8:59 pm EDT
Toronto police have charged Josiph Cardle, 44, of Toronto with one charge of second-degree murder in the death of 52-year-old Carolyn Campbell.
Toronto police have charged a 44-year-old man in the death of a Toronto woman back on July 5.
Officers were called to a home in the Pharmacy Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East just after 9 a.m.
They arrived to find a woman with no vital signs. She was rushed to hospital and was later pronounced dead.
The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Carolyn Campbell.
A post-mortem examination has been conducted, but investigators are not releasing her cause of the death.
Josiph Cardle of Toronto is facing one charge of second-degree murder.
He will appear in court on Tuesday.
Sorry to say, but what a waste of oxygen for planet Earth. I hope he gets what’s coming for him.
Just the look says it all.