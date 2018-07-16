Loading articles...

Man, 44, charged in Toronto woman's murder

Toronto police have charged Josiph Cardle, 44, of Toronto with one charge of second-degree murder in the death of 52-year-old Carolyn Campbell.

Toronto police have charged a 44-year-old man in the death of a Toronto woman back on July 5.

Officers were called to a home in the Pharmacy Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East just after 9 a.m.

They arrived to find a woman with no vital signs. She was rushed to hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Carolyn Campbell.

A post-mortem examination has been conducted, but investigators are not releasing her cause of the death.

Josiph Cardle of Toronto is facing one charge of second-degree murder.

He will appear in court on Tuesday.

Alpha_Mora

Sorry to say, but what a waste of oxygen for planet Earth. I hope he gets what’s coming for him.

July 16, 2018 at 9:21 pm
holy smokes

Just the look says it all.

July 16, 2018 at 9:29 pm
