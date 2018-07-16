Lightning strike causes signal problems on GO Transit, no train service westbound from Union

GO Transit says a lightning strike has caused signal issues west of Union Station on the Lakeshore East and West lines.

No trains are running westbound from Union Station.

As a result, passengers heading to Mimico, Exhibition, Danforth, Kennedy & Scarborough Town Centre are being asked to use the TTC. A GO ticket or PRESTO card will be accepted at any staffed location.

A repair crew is on the site and are working on fixing the issue.

GO Transit says to expect cancellations and delays up to 30 minutes, but reports on social media say the delays have been as long as 90 minutes.

For updated information, click here.