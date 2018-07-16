Loading articles...

Lightning strike causes signal problems on GO Transit, no train service westbound from Union

Last Updated Jul 16, 2018 at 6:27 pm EDT

File photo of a GO train. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve White

GO Transit says a lightning strike has caused signal issues west of Union Station on the Lakeshore East and West lines.

No trains are running westbound from Union Station.

As a result, passengers heading to Mimico, Exhibition, Danforth, Kennedy & Scarborough Town Centre are being asked to use the TTC. A GO ticket or PRESTO card will be accepted at any staffed location.

A repair crew is on the site and are working on fixing the issue.

GO Transit says to expect cancellations and delays up to 30 minutes, but reports on social media say the delays have been as long as 90 minutes.

For updated information, click here.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

Adam Mussaji

POOR infra structure. Fix them UP

July 16, 2018 at 6:14 pm
AndyPet

I filed for a refund, they probably won’t pay and make an excuse up. It was 45 minutes out of my life though. To Transit has said no to the refunds so many times, even once when they skipped my stop a few weeks ago at Bronte just so they could resync their schedule.

July 16, 2018 at 6:29 pm
Load More Comments