Iran arrests 46 in fresh crackdowns on Instagram models
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 16, 2018 12:38 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 16, 2018 at 2:22 pm EDT
TEHRAN, Iran – Iranian authorities have arrested dozens of people in fresh crackdowns on models and associated colleagues posting “immoral images” online.
The official IRNA news agency reported Monday that officials in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, some 1250 kilometres, or 630 miles, south of the capital Tehran, arrested eight women and 36 other people in the photography, beauty salons and wedding businesses who used Instagram to share what they considered indecent images and clips.
Police said they were “damaging public virtue through the organized spreading of anti-cultural” activities.
Iran conducts regular similar crackdowns to combat western cultural influence which draws the ire of the Islamic Republic’s hard-liners.
