Loading articles...

3 children, 2 adults injured in EB Hwy. 401 crash

Last Updated Jul 16, 2018 at 6:04 am EDT

Traffic camera image of the highway backup caused by a crash on the eastbound DVP collector lanes, July 16, 2018. TWITTER/OPP

All eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 have been closed from Leslie Street to the Don Valley Parkway after an overnight crash that sent five people to hospital.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

Paramedics said they transported two adults and three children to hospital.

One of the children, believed to be under two years of age, suffered a serious injury.

The other two children and the two adults were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

There has been no word on what caused the crash.

The highway reopened just after 6 a.m.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies