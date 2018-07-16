3 children, 2 adults injured in EB Hwy. 401 crash

All eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 have been closed from Leslie Street to the Don Valley Parkway after an overnight crash that sent five people to hospital.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

Paramedics said they transported two adults and three children to hospital.

One of the children, believed to be under two years of age, suffered a serious injury.

The other two children and the two adults were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

There has been no word on what caused the crash.

The highway reopened just after 6 a.m.