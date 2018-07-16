Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Grant to help spruce up sand beach in downtown Detroit
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 16, 2018 10:09 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 16, 2018 at 10:40 am EDT
DETROIT – A popular sand beach in the heart of downtown Detroit is getting a little sprucing up.
The Downtown Detroit Partnership says a $125,000 grant from the Southwest Airlines Foundation will be used to improve the Beach at Campus Martius Park.
Beach furniture, toys and games, lighting and landscaping will be enhanced. Beer and wine tastings will be among new events at the beach, which opened in 2014.
Additional funding will be used to support existing events like the Friday Beach Party which features local bands performing reggae and Caribbean-style music.
The Downtown Detroit Partnership works with the city, businesses and foundations to create a vibrant urban core.
