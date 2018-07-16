Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
First-round pick Rasmus Sandin signs with Toronto Maple Leafs
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 16, 2018 10:07 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 16, 2018 at 10:40 am EDT
Rasmus Sandin of Sweden puts on a teamjersey after being selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs during the NHL hockey draft in Dallas, Friday, June 22, 2018. The Maple Leafs have signed first-round pick Sandin to an entry-level deal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth
TORONTO – First-round pick Rasmus Sandin has signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Leafs picked the 18-year-old Swedish defenceman 29th overall in the NHL draft last month.
Sandin had 12 goals and 33 assists in the regular season with the OHL’s Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in 2017-18. He added one goal and 12 assists in 24 playoff games and was named to the OHL’s first all-rookie team.
Sandin has represented Sweden on multiple occasions, including at the most recent U18 Hlinka Memorial tournament.
