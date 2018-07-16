Loading articles...

Fire at Old City Hall being investigated as suspicious

Last Updated Jul 16, 2018 at 10:59 pm EDT

The Fire Marshall is investigating after a fire at Old City Hall was deemed suspicious. CITYNEWS/Hughes Cormier

Toronto fire chief Matthew Pegg says a one-alarm fire at Old City Hall is being investigated as suspicious.

Toronto police say a fire was found in the building’s courthouse.

Sprinkles helped to contain the blaze and it was knocked down quickly.

No injuries have been reported but Toronto fire tells 680NEWS an extensive amount of paperwork was destroyed.

The Fire Marshall is on the scene and they are investigating the cause.

 

