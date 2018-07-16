Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Eagles QB Wentz weds girlfriend in lakeside ceremony
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 16, 2018 5:59 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 16, 2018 at 6:40 pm EDT
In this June 7, 2018, photo, Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz runs a drill during an organized team activity at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia. Wentz and his longtime girlfriend Maddie Oberg were wed at the Lake House Inn in Bucks County on Sunday, July 15, and kayakers and canoers on Lake Nockamixon were treated to a waterside view of the nuptials. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
PERKASIE, Pa. – Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz married his longtime girlfriend Maddie Oberg in a lakeside ceremony that thrilled some fans in boats.
The two were wed at the Lake House Inn in Bucks County on Sunday, and kayakers and canoers on Lake Nockamixon were treated to a waterside view of the nuptials.
Christy Stack posted on Facebook that she was able to hear the vows from her boat, and after the officiant said “you may kiss the bride” a man in a nearby kayak did the Eagles chant.
Wentz posted photos of the event on Twitter under the hashtag #WentzUponATime.
He wrote it was “such a blessing” to marry his best friend and adds “it was an incredible day and God has his fingerprints all over our story.”
