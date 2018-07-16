Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 22-28

July 22: Actor Orson Bean (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 90. Actress Louise Fletcher is 84. Actor Terence Stamp is 80. Game-show host Alex Trebek is 78. Singer George Clinton is 77. Singer-actor Bobby Sherman is 75. Actor Danny Glover is 72. Writer-director Paul Schrader is 72. Singer Don Henley is 71. Actor-comedian-director Albert Brooks is 71. Composer Alan Menken (“Little Mermaid,” ”Little Shop of Horrors”) is 69. Actor Willem Dafoe is 63. Singer Keith Sweat is 57. Singer Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls is 55. Actor-comedian David Spade is 54. Actor John Leguizamo is 54. Bassist Pat Badger of Extreme is 51. Actress Irene Bedard (“Pocahontas”) is 51. Actor Rhys Ifans (“Elementary,” ”Notting Hill”) is 51. Actor-singer Jaime Camil (“Jane the Virgin”) is 45. Musician Daniel Jones (Savage Garden) is 45. Singer Rufus Wainwright is 45. Actress Franka Potente (“The Bourne Identity”) is 44. Actress A.J. Cook (“Criminal Minds”) is 40. Actor Keegan Allen (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 31. Singer-actress Selena Gomez is 26.

July 23: Radio personality Don Imus is 78. Actor Larry Manetti (“Magnum, P.I.”) is 75. Country singer Tony Joe White is 75. Singer David Essex is 71. Guitarist Blair Thornton of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 68. Actress Edie McClurg (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 67. Actress Lydia Cornell (“Too Close for Comfort”) is 65. Actor Woody Harrelson is 57. Guitarist Martin Gore of Depeche Mode is 57. Actor Eriq Lasalle (“ER”) is 56. Drummer Yuval Gabay (Soul Coughing) is 55. Guitarist Slash of Velvet Revolver and of Guns N’ Roses is 53. Singer Sam Watters of Color Me Badd is 48. Singer Dalvin DeGrate of Jodeci is 47. Singer Alison Krauss is 47. Drummer Chad Gracey of Live is 47. Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans (“The Wayans Brothers”) is 46. Country singer Shannon Brown is 45. Singer Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child) is 38. Actor Paul Wesley (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 36. Actor Daniel Radcliffe (“Harry Potter” movies) is 29. Drummer Neil Perry of The Band Perry is 28. Country singer Danielle Bradbery (“The Voice”) is 22.

July 24: Actor John Aniston (“Days of Our Lives”) is 85. Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 82. Actor Mark Goddard (“Lost in Space”) is 82. Actor Chris Sarandon is 76. Comedian Gallagher is 72. Actor Robert Hays (“Airplane!”) is 71. Actor Michael Richards (“Seinfeld”) is 69. Actress Lynda Carter is 67. Director Gus Van Sant is 66. Country singer Pam Tillis is 61. Actor Kadeem Hardison is 53. Actress-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 50. Actress Laura Leighton (“Melrose Place”) is 50. Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is 49. Director Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman”) is 47. Actress Jamie Denbo (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 45. Actor Eric Szmanda (“CSI”) is 43. Actress Rose Byrne is 39. Country singer Jerrod Neimann is 39. Actress Summer Glau (“Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) is 37. Actress Elisabeth Moss is 36. Actress Anna Paquin is 36. Actress Mara Wilson is 31. Singer Jay McGuiness of The Wanted is 28. TV personality Bindi Irwin (“Bindi: The Jungle Girl”) is 20.

July 25: Actress Barbara Harris is 83. Singer-guitarist Bruce Woodley of The Seekers is 76. Drummer Jim McCarty of The Yardbirds is 75. Bassist Verdine White of Earth, Wind and Fire is 67. Guitarist Jem Finer of The Pogues is 63. Supermodel Iman is 63. Cartoonist Ray Billingsley (“Curtis”) is 61. Guitarist Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth is 60. Country singer Marty Brown is 53. Actress Illeana Douglas is 53. Actor Matt LeBlanc is 51. Actor D.B. Woodside (“24”) is 49. Actress Miriam Shor (“Swingtown,” ”Hedwig and the Angry Inch”) is 47. Actor David Denman (“Parenthood,” ”The Office”) is 45. Actor Jay R. Ferguson (“Mad Men”) is 44. Actor James Lafferty (“One Tree Hill”) is 33. Actress Shantel VanSanten (“One Tree Hill”) is 33. Actor Michael Welch (“Twilight” films, TV’s “Joan of Arcadia”) is 31. Actor Pierce Gagnon (“One Tree Hill”) is 13.

July 26: Singer Darlene Love is 77. Singer Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones is 75. Actress Helen Mirren is 73. Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen is 69. Actress Susan George is 68. Actor Kevin Spacey is 59. Singer Gary Cherone (Extreme, Van Halen) is 57. Actress Sandra Bullock is 54. Singer Jim Lindberg of Pennywise is 53. Actor Jeremy Piven is 53. Singer Wayne Wonder is 52. Actor Jason Statham (“Transporter” films) is 51. Actor Cress Williams (“Close to Home”) is 48. Host Chris Harrison (“The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette”) is 47. Actress Kate Beckinsale (“The Aviator,” ”Pearl Harbor”) is 45. Actor Gary Owen (“Think Like a Man” films) is 45. Drummer Dan Konopka of OK Go is 44. Contemporary Christian singer Rebecca St. James is 41. Actress Eve Myles (“Victoria,” ”Broadchurch”) is 40. Actress Juliet Rylance (“American Gothic”) is 39. Actress Monica Raymund (“Chicago Fire,” ”Chicago P.D.”) is 32. Actress Francia Raisa (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 30. Drummer Jamie Sharpe of Rush of Fools is 29. Actress and singer Taylor Momsen of Pretty Reckless is 25.

July 27: TV producer Norman Lear is 96. Actress-director Betty Thomas (“Hill Street Blues”) is 71. Singer Maureen McGovern is 69. Actress Roxanne Hart (“The Good Girl,” ”Chicago Hope”) is 64. Guitarist Duncan Cameron (Sawyer Brown) is 62. Comedian Carol Leifer is 62. Comedian Bill Engvall is 61. Jazz singer Karrin Allyson is 56. Country singer Stacy Dean Campbell is 51. Singer Juliana Hatfield is 51. Actor Julian McMahon (“Profiler”) is 50. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”) is 48. Comedian Maya Rudolph is 46. Drummer Abe Cunningham of Deftones is 45. Singer Pete Yorn is 44. Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers (“The Tudors”) is 41. Comedian Heidi Gardner (“Saturday Night Live”) is 35. Actress Taylor Schilling (“Orange is the New Black”) is 34. Singer Cheyenne Kimball of Gloriana is 28. Actress Alyvia Alyn Lind (“Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors”) is 11.

July 28: Cartoonist Jim Davis (“Garfield”) is 73. Singer Jonathan Edwards is 72. Actress Sally Struthers is 71. Actress Georgia Engel (“The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” ”Coach”) is 70. Drummer Simon Kirke of Bad Company is 69. Guitarist Steve Morse of Deep Purple is 64. Bassist Marc Perlman of The Jayhawks is 57. Actor Michael Hayden (“Murder One”) is 55. Actress Lori Loughlin (“90210,” ”Full House”) is 54. Jazz trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis is 53. Actress Elizabeth Berkley (“Showgirls,” ”Saved by the Bell”) is 46. Singer Afroman is 44. Drummer Todd Anderson of Heartland is 43. Singer Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach is 42. Actor Jon Michael Hill (“Elementary”) is 33. Rapper Soulja Boy is 28.